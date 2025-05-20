New beacon could add spark to public celebrations in Retford village -- Bassetlaw plans

A village near Retford is hoping to add spark and light to any future celebrations at public events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a planning application has been lodged with Bassetlaw District Council for the erection of a beacon in Sutton cum Lound.

It has been submitted by villager Neil Fey, who would like the beacon to be installed within a play area on public open space next to Portland Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil hopes it could be used as part of celebrations to mark events such as the anniversary of VE Day, which has just passed, or momentous royal occasions and local successes.

The lighting of a typical celebration beacon. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

The beacon, which would be about six metres tall, is to be designed by the Rotherham-based structural engineer, J.R. Roberts Design Ltd. It would be made of wrought iron and steel-colour coated.

The council’s planning officers are considering the plan and have set a deadline date of Thursday, June 26 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 St Helen’s Road, Retford – pitched roof over garage, first-floor extension and single-storey extension at front.

21 Allison Avenue, Retford – single-storey rear extension with pitched roof.

Land at White House Farm, Main Street, Styrrup – erect dwelling with detached garage.

Whimpton House, Darlton Road, Ragnall – listed building consent for change to layout of trusses within roof construction to decrease massing in brickwork of rear walls.

16 Essex Drive, Bircotes – front porch extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at Hall Lane, East Markham – work to trees within conservation area.

14 Main Street, Eaton – work to trees protected by preservation order.

2 Church Lane, Misterton – single-storey front porch extension, and new insulated render to brickwork.

Priory Church, Priorswell Road, Worksop – work to trees within conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bracebridge Recreation Ground, Worksop – work to trees within conservation area.

Sure Start, Tuxford Primary and Nursery School, Newark Road, Tuxford – work to trees within conservation area.

82 Station Road, Misterton – relocation and remodelling of wall and gates at front.

Hideaway, Fingle Street, North Leverton – certificate of lawfulness for rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 Cobwell Road, Retford – felling of alder tree within conservation area.

6 Gateford Road, Worksop – new shop front with installation of roller shutters.

3 Retford Road, Woodbeck – single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension, formation of dropped kerb and new front driveway.

Retford Library, 17 Churchgate, Retford – work to trees within conservation area.