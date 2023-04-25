MP pledges to carry on with street surgeries following 'security concerns'

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said that following the incident and a ‘period of reflection’ he had decided to continue with the practice – which he says very few other MPs carry out.

He has also pointed the incident as ‘online trolls’, who he says are motivated by ‘political hatred’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of a wider comment for your Guardian, Mr Stafford wrote: “There was a security incident at a recent street surgery that threw into sharp focus some of the dangers of the job, both for myself and my hardworking and dedicated staff.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

“I will not go into specifics, except to say that I believe that what took place was incited by political online hatred. I have had to, unfortunately, block abusive trolls on social media - they should not be allowed to drown out the genuine voices of residents who want to engage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the wake of this incident, I have naturally reflected on my approach to street surgeries. Not all MPs Parliament do them, in fact hardly any do.

“However, I have emerged with my resolve strengthened. Street surgeries are an absolutely vital part of my role and how I can best hear your voices and engage with you.'

The issue of security for MPs when out in the community has been raised followed a number of attacks on Parliamentarians in recent years.