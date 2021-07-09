MP helps kick off Care Home Open Week with virtual visit to Dinnington's Waterside Grange

Care Home Open Week, from June 28-July 4, encourages communities to celebrate and thank care workers who remained on the frontline throughout the pandemic and showcase the unique characters living in care homes.

Many events held during the week will work to connect local communities more to their local care homes through volunteering events or informational discussions about the care sector.

Events are taking place throughout many counties in the UK. They include virtual tours of participating care homes, fundraising dancethons, karaoke, socially distant fashion shows, art projects, and breakfasts for local emergency workers.

Alexander Stafford MP.

Waterside Grange hosted a COVID-secure, virtual Q&A on Zoom so that Alexander could join residents for the launch of the celebration week in a safe way.

Julie Afsar, home manager, said: “Care Home Open Week is so important for people to recognise the amazing work that our staff team do.

"It is also a great opportunity for our communities to see the energetic and jubilant lives enjoyed by many of those living or staying with us at Waterside Grange.

"Waterside Grange is filled with unique, intelligent and charming characters and we have loved celebrating that this week with Alexander Stafford acting as Quiz Master.”