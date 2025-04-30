MP Column: A line has been crossed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over forty years of being involved in politics, I still love pounding the streets, to listen and learn from local people, to hear the wide variety of viewpoints, and then to reflect on what I've heard.

The rough and tumble of politics means there are always times when things get a bit too heated, but I will never personally abuse anyone. However. I will always step up if lies and disinformation impact on myself or others.

The advent of social media platforms, like Facebook increased opportunities for conversations and the sharing of views and experiences. I remember encouraging my mum to get involved because I knew she would connect with old friends and relatives.

However, the communal mood of the early days very quickly changed with malicious commentary and negative posting becoming the new normal, with the worst ones posted anonymously via fake accounts or on unmoderated community groups.

In the world of politics levels of abuse have increased incrementally year on year. I have received death threats and sexual violence. It was open season, but it meant that I've developed a very tough skin. I was taught that 'whilst sticks and stones may break my bones, names will never hurt me.

Since being elected as an MP the levels of personal attacks and aggression has increased, but whilst I remain keen to hear from people with different opinions and experiences, I have found it easy to ignore the abuse.

However, last week a line was crossed. I posted a picture of local school children following the government’s launch of the free breakfast clubs and what followed was an instantaneous stream of attacks that were so unsavoury that parents contacted me requesting that I remove the post to protect their children.

Maybe it's because we have local elections that things have got particularly vile, but for now I'm switching the ability to make comments off on my social media posts. If you want me to know your views, please email me on [email protected].

I am calling for greater regulation of political commentary, especially during election times. The lies have to stop and personal abuse no longer tolerated.