MP and CSE survivor team up to deliver awareness leaflets to Rother Valley households

The leaflet contains information on spotting the signs of CSE, who to contact for help, how to spot the signs of online grooming and how businesses can work together to stamp out CSE hotspots.

It will be delivered to all homes within Alexander Stafford’s Rother Valley constituency during the next two weeks, with support of campaigner Sammy Woodhouse, who was one of the first survivors of the Rotherham Grooming Scandal to speak out about her ordeal.

After waiving her right to anonymity, Sammy now campaigns against child sexual exploitation, and has launched a new campaign for children conceived through rape and exploitation to be recognised as secondary victims within law.

Sammy said: “The criminal and sexual exploitation of children is still as rife in our town today as it was back then which Is why I continue to campaign and raise awareness.

“Many children were blamed and criminalised due to their exploitation and have a criminal record which is why one of my campaigns ‘Sammy’s Law’ Is to ensure victims are not criminalised and survivors are given the opportunity to have their records reviewed.

“I am also campaigning for children conceived through rape and exploitation to be recognised as secondary victims within law and better therapeutic support for them and their mothers.”

Mr Stafford added: “What happened in Rotherham was horrific, and I am determined to ensure that we all learn from the mistakes that were made here.

“This means that we all need to know how to spot the signs, and work together to prevent something as shameful as the Rotherham abuse scandal ever happening again.

"I am pleased to have worked with Sammy on this leaflet and I hope it helps people become alive to the threat posed by CSE and equip them with the knowledge to spot and report it.

“There are other elements to CSE now and the threat of online grooming has grown tremendously, so we all need to know how to keep our children safe.”