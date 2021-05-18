Motion to scrap 'super council' plans for Nottinghamshire

On Thursday, May 27, at the first full council meeting of the new administration, the Ashfield Independents have tabled a motion calling for a guarantee that Nottinghamshire County Council has no intention of becoming a huge ‘super council’

The debate has dominated local politics over the previous four years and the Independents led the opposition claiming that decisions are best made as close to the communities they impact.

A motion has been tabled to ensure Nottinghamshire County Council does not become a 'super council'.

Now, they have submitted a motion to the county council aimed at stopping the debate once and for all.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader and also leader of the Ashfield Independents at the county council, said, “As we recover from Covid – it’s critical that we concentrate on recovery and not get bogged down in a local government reorganisation that nobody asked for.”

He added: "People value local services, delivered by local people.

"The bigger a council, the less local and effective it becomes.

"I am pleased that new county council leader Ben Bradley seems to be distancing himself from scrapping borough and district councils.

"We are calling for the Conservatives at County Hall to make it official – this is their chance to do it.”