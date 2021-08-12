More homes for families leaving abusive relationships to be funded in Rotherham

Rotherham Council has been granted £618,000 in government funding to pay for statutory requirements in the new domestic abuse act.

The act, passed in April, requires local authorities to provide accommodation for victims of domestic abuse.

The funding will be added to the £839,000 the council already spends each year to tackle domestic abuse, through a combination of in-house and commissioned services through Rotherham Rise.

Five more homes for families leaving abusing relationships will be funded in Rotherham.

Proposals for the cash include the refurbishment and maintenance of five council properties for domestic abuse victims, two more independent domestic violence advisors, and extra refuge accommodation.

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance at Rotherham Council, said: “Domestic abuse is a serious but often hidden problem in our communities.

“Recent lockdowns and the impact of the pandemic has exacerbated the issue further, so this funding and the new measures we are proposing are both timely and much-needed.

“Nobody should have to put up with domestic abuse or suffer in silence. If you are a victim or suspect someone you know is, please report it – help is available, no matter what the circumstances.”

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, who leads on the council’s domestic abuse strategy, added: “The need for additional refuge space and alternatives to refuge spaces are extremely important for people leaving abusive relationships.

"I am proud that Rotherham Council is already working cross directorate and with our partners but there is always more to do. Abuse takes many forms and is often complex, however, it is simply not acceptable and this additional funding will help deliver that message and provide support for those who need it.”