At a virtual meeting of Conservative supporters this morning, Mr Bradley, who won a Mansfield North seat in the county council elections, was confirmed as the new leader.

Nottinghamshire County Council has confirmed in a tweet that the Mansfield MP has been elected to the role.

Mansfield MP is now also the new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

It follows the Conservative’s victory in the county council elections last week, which saw the party pick up 37 of the 66 available seats.

The Tories retained or gained six of the nine Bassetlaw seats up for grabs in the elections – most notably Labour strongholds Worksop North and Worksop South.

It means that half of the town has turned blue after Basstlaw district councillor Kevin Greaves and former Labour group leader Alan Rhodes lost their seats.

Mr Bradley will take over from Councillor Kay Cutts, who has served as leader of the council since 2017, and as Conservative Group leader for the past 20 years on the authority.

Following his election victory on Friday, Mr Bradley tweeted: “From zero Councillors to now six out of the nine seats in #Mansfield being blue! Plus, we've gained control of Nottinghamshire County Council and unseated Labour's leader.

“Fantastic results. Hugely grateful to our team and to local residents all across Nottinghamshire!”

Speculation is rife as to how Mr Bradley will find the time to perform both roles. He has not yet commented on his new position.