Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour landslide in Bassetlaw, Sherwood Forest and Broxtowe... Narrow Conservative hold in Mansfield as Anderson rallies to top spot in Ashfield. Here is your final polling update.

Today is polling day and UK Polling Report is sharing predictions for the North Nottinghamshire constituencies, indicating some Labour landslides, a narrow Conservative hold and a Reform win. But what do you think?

Throughout the course of the general election campaigning, UK Polling Report have shared predictions for the North Nottinghamshire seats based on data. Readers can check the latest polling predictions at pollingreport.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK Polling Report is dedicated to sharing news about surveys and polling, particularly in the political arena.

The polls are open until 10pm.

The website aims to make polling information more readily available to a broad audience, while also emphasizing its possibilities and constraints.

The site adopts a data-driven approach and is not affiliated with any specific political party.

Other polling sites may display different figures – these figures are just predictions as it currently stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the latest data, the current predictions for the constituencies in North Nottinghamshire are as follows:

A Labour party victory is anticipated in Bassetlaw, with parliamentary candidate Jo White holding a 5.6 per cent lead over former MP Brendan Clarke-Smith of the Conservative party.

East Midlands’ Mayor Claire Ward’s father is standing as a Reform candidate for the Bassetlaw seat.

Latest figures suggest Mr Ward could receive just under 25 per cent of the vote.

The Mansfield constituency has been described as "too close to call" by the UK Polling Report, with the figures currently leaning in favour of a Conservative hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite Conservative candidate Ben Bradley polling slightly higher than The Labour Party's Steve Yemm in recent weeks, both candidates are currently polling at 40.98 per cent.

Matthew Warnes, the Reform candidate for Mansfield, is currently in third place and is expected to receive over 14 percent of the vote.

Based on Ashfield's figures, Reform's Lee Anderson is currently leading with a 0.8 per cent point advantage over the Labour candidate, Rhea Keehn.

Independent candidate Jason Zadrozny is polling at 15 per cent, with Conservative candidate Debbie Soloman predicted to receive just over 11 per cent of the vote, placing her in fourth position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Forest seems to be leaning towards a Labour victory, based on polling data.

Labour candidate Michelle Welsh has an 11.6 per cent lead over Reform candidate Helen Rose O'Hare, who is polling at just under 26 per cent.

Conservative candidate Mark Spencer is expected to receive just over 25 per cent of the vote.

A Labour gain is predicted in Broxtowe, as Labour Party candidate Juliet Campbell has a 21.8 per cent lead over Conservative candidate Darren Henry – who is polling at just over 22 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform are predicted to come third in the seat, with candidate Joseph Oakley expected to receive over 14 per cent of the vote.

These figures are based on data accurate as of publication on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Residents in each district can cast their vote at polling stations until 10pm today if they are over 18, on the electoral register and provide valid photo ID.

For a full list of valid photo IDs, please visit www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need