A meeting to confirm Nottinghamshire’s deputy Police and Crime Commissioner was unexpectedly adjourned just six minutes in.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCC Gary Godden (Lab) had recommended Nottingham City Councillor Angela Kandola (Lab) for the £62,000 per year role.

However, a meeting of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel – which had convened to approve her – was told that more ‘checks and due diligence’ needed to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors who had arrived at the meeting on Tuesday, August 6 were taken by surprise by the announcement.

Angela Kandola's seat as deputy PCC remains empty for now after her confirmation in the role was postponed. Photo: Submitted

Mr Godden told the meeting: “Unfortunately I have some checks and due diligence relevant to the appointment still to do.

“I can only apologise to the panel today for the inconvenience which has been caused.

“I request that we can postpone the appointment until those checks have been completed and I am satisfied with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Christine Goldstraw (Ind), committee chair, said: “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t know until we arrived here this morning, but occasionally these things come at you from left field.”

The meeting lasted a total of six minutes, with Mr Godden speaking about the weekend’s protests for much of that.

He declined to elaborate further on the reasons after the meeting.

Coun Boyd Elliott (Con) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he had had no forewarning of the cancellation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kandola didn’t attend the meeting, despite telling reporters the previous day that she planned to be there.

The confirmation of the new deputy PCC is now likely to be held at the next meeting in September instead.

The deputy PCC is responsible for taking on some roles the PCC delegates and leading on specified areas of the police and crime plan.

The role was not filled under previous PCC Caroline Henry (Con) who said she didn’t want to ‘waste money’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kandola has represented the Berridge ward in Nottingham since 2019, and has worked in the charity sector for 25 years, tackling mental health problems, substance abuse, homelessness and domestic violence.

If appointed, she would serve until the next Nottinghamshire PCC election in 2028.

She has been contacted for further comment.