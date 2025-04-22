Landmark building in Worksop set for new lease of life -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prominent landmark building in Worksop town centre, which has been empty for almost four years, could soon be given a new lease of life.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building, on Bridge Street, which dates back to the 1920s, used to house the town’s branch of HSBC Bank, which closed in September 2021.

Nine months later, plans were approved to replace windows and stonework to try and maintain the building’s appearance, but it remained vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a concrete scheme has emerged to convert it into a commercial unit on the ground floor, with six apartments spread across both floors. Five of the flats would be one-bedroom, with the other a two-bed.

The former HSBC bank building on Bridge Street, Worksop, which has been closed and vacant since 2021. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council by Gurjinder Dhaliwal, the 49-year-old boss of real-estate company GSD Commercial Ltd, which is based in Leamington Spa.

His agent, Benchmark Architecture Ltd, of Worksop, has issued a planning statement, outlining the details of the scheme.

The statement says: “This building is noted for its historical and architectural significance and holds a prominent presence on Bridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"White it is not a listed building, it is situated within a conservation area, further emphasising its architectural merit.

"The proposal seeks to retain the existing eternal architecture, preserving the building’s historical character within the town centre.

"The primary alteration to the facade would be two new windows on the Newcastle Avenue side.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Thursday, June 12 to make a decision or recommendation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

Little Grange Farm, Great North Road, Barmby Moor – proposed gate and piers.

5 Colton Street, Misterton – proposed front and rear dormer windows.

Midfield, Town Street, Askham – creation of new fenestration apertures, garage conversion, chimney and erection of garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green, Lancaster Road, Gringley on the Hill – work to trees within conservation area.

42 Longfellow Drive, Worksop – erect single-storey extension and front porch extension, and render existing dwelling and propose extensions.

Folly Nook House, Folly Nook Lane, Ranskill – detached single garage with home office/annexe above.

Cairnhope, Middlebridge Road, Gringley on the Hill – proposed two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, and also form porch to side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrooby Top Quarry, Great North Road, Scrooby – retrospective application for installation of pipe for carriage of water to Scrooby South Quarry, plus a storage silo associated with concrete Batchmix plant.

Mattersey Thorpe sewage works, Broomfield Lane, Mattersey Thorpe – installation of one new kiosk to house motor control centre equipment.

Little Grange Farm, Great North Road, Barnby Moor – erection of perimeter fencing.

Lyndale, Low Street, Beckingham – proposed replacement single-storey and two-storey rear extensions, including internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

84 Trent Street, Retford – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Poppy Fields, 7A Lound Low Road, Sutton cum Lound – proposed rear balcony.

36 Shrewsbury Road, Worksop – discharge condition relating to bin store and cycle store with regard to planning permission previously granted.

Land to north of Gateford Toll Bar, Worksop – amendment to previous plan to allow additional louvre for kitchen intake and extract, and change window to louvre and duct to laundry facade.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the council’s website here.