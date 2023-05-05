News you can trust since 1895
Labour maintains grip on Bassetlaw Council with increased majority

Bassetlaw Council will remain under Labour control for another four years.

By Joe Locker
Published 5th May 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read

The overall local election result was declared just after 6am today at the North Notts Community Arena.

The Labour group, now led by Coun James Naish, won a total 38 seats out of a possible 48, compared with 37 in 2019.

Coun Naish, who sits on the Sturton ward seat and was re-elected, was chosen as the new leader in September last year.

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.Bassetlaw Council headquarters.
Bassetlaw Council headquarters.
The Conservatives landed eight seats, up three, having made gains from the independents and Labour.

Group leader Coun Lewis Stanniland, who represents the Tuxford and Trent ward, was also re-elected.

The independents lost two seats, with two independent councillors elected.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats lost the group’s only seat in East Retford West to Labour, despite having secured it from the group in 2019.

More follows...

Related topics:LabourLiberal Democrats