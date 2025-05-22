Labour calls for new county council HQ in Hucknall to be scrapped

Nottinghamshire Labour says the new £19m headquarters of Nottinghamshire Council near Hucknall should be scrapped and the existing County Hall at West Bridgford retained.

New Labour group Leader, Coun Penny Gowland today (Thursday) be pressing to keep County Hall, when the council meets for the first time since local elections swept Reform UK into power, ending eight years of Conservative control.

Coun Gowland says the new Oak House headquarters at Hucknall is a costly and unsuitable replacement as the civic centre of Nottinghamshire.

She said: “County Hall is a very equipped, iconic building, in an international recognised location.

Labour wants to see the new county council headquarters in Hucknall scrapped. Photo: Brian Eyre

“Any administration worth is salt should be able to exploit it for the benefit of the residents of Nottinghamshire, not flog it off to the lowest bidder.”

At today’s meeting, Coun Gowland will propose a motion to maintain County Hall as the council’s headquarters and civic base, and determine the options of how best to achieve the upgrades needed to the building.

Labour say this would be funded through ‘investing to save or through commercial avenues’.

Labour’s also proposing to ‘explore options of disposing of Oak House or leasing some of the space, the proceeds of which can be used to fund other areas of council business’.

Coun Gowland added: “County Hall has been the home of Nottinghamshire Council for more than 70 years.

"It is recognisable to residents across the county and is easily visited by hundreds of members of the public each month, thanks to its location and excellent transport links.

"It is also the primary location for many of our hardworking and valued council employees.

"In comparison, Oak House is a costly and unsuitable replacement as the civic centre of Nottinghamshire, located remotely and without sufficient transport links.”