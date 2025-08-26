Jake Richards MP: 30 hours of government-funded free childcare is a lifeline for parents
I’ve seen the impact here in Rother Valley that Labour’s funded childcare has – children coming on leaps and bounds since starting nursery, making friends, building confidence and lighting up with smiles each day they arrive. And the funded hours haven’t just been great for young ones, they’ve been a godsend for parents too.
Juggling family, work, and countless other commitments, Labour’s current 15 funded hours of childcare a week has been a real lifesaver for many families. Particularly for women, because without support, some mothers aren’t able to go back to work after maternity leave.
They miss the chance to get out of the house and to get on with the career that they love and are proud of building. That’s exactly what Labour’s Plan for Change is all about – making a real difference in the lives of working people. So, I’m really excited that we now start the final stage of the childcare expansion.
To the parents in Rother Valley currently getting 15 hours – and the many more becoming eligible in the coming months – don’t risk missing out. You won’t automatically move on to 30 hours. Your nursery needs to process the change, so speak to them today and make sure you get those pounds back in your pocket. The deadline to apply is Sunday 31st August and you can find out more by visiting www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/30-hours-childcare-support/working-families/how-to-apply.
Expanding childcare, introducing free breakfast clubs, and reducing the cost of school uniforms - these aren’t just pledges, they’re actions delivered. Because Labour has a Plan for Change and the commitment to make it happen.