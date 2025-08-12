Too many of my constituents are fined unfairly for private parking charges from unscrupulous operators. In my opinion it has become a racket and people have been caught out by unfair and unjust private companies.

Whether it is unclear signs, faulty payment machines, poor mobile signal, or simply being in a stressful situation like rushing to a hospital appointment, too many motorists have been left with fines they do not deserve.

This government is acting to put that right. An eight-week consultation on a strengthened Private Parking Code of Practice has just been launched, designed to raise standards across the industry and protect motorists from being exploited.

For years, the private parking market has lacked transparency and accountability. Previous governments promised reform but failed to deliver. The last government legislated for a binding Code of Practice, yet nothing changed. Under our plans, operators who break the rules will face real consequences, including losing access to the DVLA data they need to issue fines.

Jake Richards, MP for Rother Valley

The proposals will introduce common-sense standards such as mandatory grace periods, clear and consistent signage, and fair handling of appeals. They will prevent charges caused by minor errors like typos in number plates or payment system faults. Crucially, we are considering new protections for motorists who had no reasonable choice but to breach parking terms in difficult circumstances.

We are also seeking views on capping parking charges and debt recovery fees, improving the second-stage appeals process, and requiring operators to share more data with government to inform future updates to the Code. This is about striking the right balance: protecting motorists while allowing responsible operators to run car parks that support our high streets and communities.

Last year, parking operators made a record 12.8 million requests for vehicle keeper data - a 673% increase since 2012. While parking plays a role in managing spaces fairly, these figures show the scale of the problem when the system lacks independent oversight.

This consultation is your chance to help shape a fairer, more transparent parking system. It closes on 5 September and can be accessed online here Private parking code of practice - GOV.UK.

Together, we can build a system that works for drivers, not against them.