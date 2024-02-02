Independents blast Government after 84 per cent drop in Nottinghamshire Council services grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grant was introduced by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove in 2021-22 to assist councils with funding shortfalls.

But it was revealed in documents released this week by the Conservative-run Council that the cash-strapped authority has only been given £700,000 this year – a reduction of 84 per cent from the previous year.

The Independents say this represents a £3.5m reduction in just a year and is more than £6m less than when it was first introduced in 2021.

Furthermore, they claim the reduction in the services grant virtually wipes out any extra money expected to be received through the social care grant following the ministerial statement announced on January 24.

Figures reveal that in 2021-22, the services grant received by the council was £6.1m.

This climbed to £7.5m the following year but then dropped to £4.2m last year and is now down to just £700,000 this year.

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind), finance spokesperson for the Independent Alliance, said, “The Conservative Government is giving with one hand and taking with the other.

"Last month, the Independent Alliance revealed that the county council had lost close to £1bn in just 10 years because of cuts to the revenue support grant.

“Now we can reveal an incredible 84 per cent cut in the services grant.

"This is the real reason why residents’ council tax is going up in just a few months time.

"Make no mistake, this latest Tory cut has left a huge hole in our council’s finances.

"It’s high time that the Tories running the council were more honest about being left high and dry by their own Government.”

Coun Richard Jackson (Con), cabinet member for finance, replied: “Government funding to Nottinghamshire County Council is increasing by £41m more in 2024-25 than we anticipated when we agreed our budget last February.

"Only last week, the Government announced a further £600m for councils like ours with social care responsibilities, with Nottinghamshire anticipated to receive a £7.2m share of that money.”