Independents are now official Opposition at Nottinghamshire Council

The Independents Group has taken over from Labour as the official Opposition at Nottinghamshire Council.

Among them was Coun John McGrath, who also represents Stapleford & Broxtowe West on the county council.

His decision to leave the Labour ranks means the party now only has 14 members at County Hall.

Coun Jason Zadrozny is now the official Opposition leader at Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

And although Coun McGrath has not joined group, the Independents still now have more members than Labour – they had been level on numbers and joint-Opposition prior to events in Broxtowe – meaning the Independents are now the official Opposition to the ruling Conservatives.

Independents Group leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), who is also leader of Ashfield Council, is now the new Opposition leader at County Hall.

Coun Zadrozny said: “I am proud to welcome such experienced and dedicated councillors to independent politics, where the needs of residents and communities come first.

"This is a pivotal moment for Nottinghamshire.

"The May elections offer a clear choice – more of the same from national parties who have failed our residents, or bold, independent leadership focused on fixing our broken roads, repairing the dire state of local finances, and delivering real investment in vital services.

“Ashfield has shown what Independents can achieve when they put people before party politics.

"It’s time to bring that transformative change to the whole of Nottinghamshire.

"Only Independents can be trusted to stand up for residents, hold failing parties to account, and deliver the future our communities deserve.”