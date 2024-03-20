How much will every Bassetlaw resident's council tax bill will go up by?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inflation and the rising costs of services have been key worries for public bodies as they approved their budgets for the next financial year.

Exactly how much extra you will pay depends on where you live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Bassetlaw residents, Nottinghamshire Council takes around 75 per cent of the bill.

Bassetlaw Council said Government underfunding left it no choice but to opt for a maximum council tax increase. Photo: National World

Roughly another ten per cent will go to whichever district or borough council runs services in their local area.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service make up the remaining 15 per cent of every household’s bill.

The county council, which was permitted a 4.99 per cent increase, opted for a slightly lower 4.84 per cent rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A band A property would pay an extra £55 for a total of £1,204.

The Labour-controlled authority approved a full 2.99 per cent rise, saying Government underfunding had left it no choice.

A property in band A will pay around £133, an increase of under 10p a week.

Residents in band A will pay a total of £188 towards funding Nottinghamshire Police after a 4.8 per cent rise was agreed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said the public would be willing to pay more to keep the force well funded.

Residents in band A will pay £61 to fund the county’s fire and rescue services over the next year.