How local MPs voted on Plan B rules: Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith votes against Covid pass plan
MPs have approved the Government's plan to reintroduce some Covid-19 restrictions following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Parliament passed the Plan B COVID-19 measures, which involve regulations on compulsory face masks in more indoor settings, Covid passes and compulsory vaccinations for healthcare workers.
A total of 127 MPs defied the Prime Minister's so-called "vaccine passport" scheme, which was passed by 369 votes to 126. Of these, almost 100 were Conservatives, including Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
Under the planned restrictions, people wanting to attend large events will require either two doses of a vaccination - which will become three after a "reasonable" amount of time - or a recent negative lateral flow test.
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith voted against compface masks, mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff and Covid passes.
Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher voted in favour of the restrictions.
Nearly all parts of Plan B have already come into force.