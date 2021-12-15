Parliament passed the Plan B COVID-19 measures, which involve regulations on compulsory face masks in more indoor settings, Covid passes and compulsory vaccinations for healthcare workers.

A total of 127 MPs defied the Prime Minister's so-called "vaccine passport" scheme, which was passed by 369 votes to 126. Of these, almost 100 were Conservatives, including Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Under the planned restrictions, people wanting to attend large events will require either two doses of a vaccination - which will become three after a "reasonable" amount of time - or a recent negative lateral flow test.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, left, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke Smith, top right and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, bottom right.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith voted against compface masks, mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff and Covid passes.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher voted in favour of the restrictions.

Nearly all parts of Plan B have already come into force.

Vaccine certificates have been started to be checked from 6am this morning.