Houses earmarked for horse paddocks next to equestrian centre -- latest Bassetlaw plans

A plan has emerged to build houses on paddocks used by horses at an award-winning equestrian centre in a Bassetlaw village.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for outline permission in principle for 33 homes on the greenfield land, which is to the west of Grovewood Road in Misterton.

The paddocks are currently associated with Grove House Stables, a family-run business that has thrived since opening in 1991 and boasts outstanding facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equestrian centre is part of the Grove House Farm complex, which also features a refurbished Georgian farmhouse, a bike shop and a bed and breakfast establishment, called 1811.

An aerial shot of part of the Grove House Farm complex, which includes stables and an equestrian centre, in Misterton.

The paddocks site spans 12 acres, or five hectares, and sits to the south of the village between residential estates and Misterton Primary and Nursery School.

The application does not make it clear who owns the land. But it has been submitted by Steve Cooke, a 71-year-old director of Brooke Planning and Consultancy Ltd, based in Mansfield.

If the scheme goes ahead, there would be seven two-bed homes, 18 three-bed and eight four-bed. Some would be classed as affordable to own or rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement, submitted to the council, accepts there would be “some harm to the character and appearance” of the area. But it points out that the site is already bordered on three sides by residential development.

The scheme, which would include public open space, landscaping and biodiversity areas, is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline date of Monday, March 3 for a decision or recommendation. Misterton residents can post their comments on the council’s website here.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Secrets bar, 1A Churchgate, Retford – replacement windows and work to main entrance door to bar servery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harwill Farm, Wood Lane, North Wheatley – plant propagation and storage area.

The Mount, Great North Road, Tuxford – work to trees in conservation area.

Land to north of Galway House, Bawtry Road, Blyth – agricultural storage building.

6 Old Hall Drive, Retford – work to tree covered by protection order.

18 The Baulk, Worksop – work to trees in conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land including Holmefield Farm, Chapel Lane, Scrooby – listed building consent for conversion of barn into dwelling, including new opening at back, installation of French door, alterations to roof and external work to form new parking area.

Land on north side of Styrrup Lane, Styrrup – agricultural building.

Torworth Grange farm shop and lakes, Great North Road, Torworth – retrospective consent for change of use of land for siting of three Portakabins and timber-framed sheds.

Land next to Linden Cottage, Mattersey Road, Sutton cum Lound – construction of new access, driveway and detached garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Shepherds Avenue, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

Land next to The Trees, Low Street, North Wheatley – demolition of outbuilding, upgrade of existing access and construction of one dwelling.

Manor Croft, Town Street, Askham – change of use of land from agriculture to residential garden.

Great Bear Distribution, Mulberry Logistics Park, Bawtry Road, Blyth – consent to store additional aerosols, flammable and environmentally hazardous substances and medical products.

3 Lawson Square, Blyth – conversion of building into two dwellings.

Land between Grange Close and High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – work to 30 trees in conservation area.