Holiday lodges for fishing, camping and caravan site -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Changes at a popular spot for anglers, campers and caravanners is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Set among 27 acres of countryside in the village of High Marnham, Marnham Lake is used for fishing, with 60 pegs on offer every day, and also by touring caravans, with ten pitches available.

But now the owners want to erect seven holiday lodges on part of the site to complement the fishing lake and caravan park.

The proposal, which has been submitted by William Finney, would also involve the building of a new shower block for day anglers and the retention of two fishing ponds.

Marnham Lake is a hugely popular spot for anglers.

The number of fishing pegs by the ponds would be reduced to make way for the lodges. But a planning statement points out: “The applicant has had numerous enquiries into holiday lodge accommodation from anglers using the site.

"Set in a quiet location, the lodges would also provide for visitors simply requiring a peaceful stay in beautiful countryside.

"The whole area provides a good holiday offering and would contribute considerably to the local economy.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Monday, July 14.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Holly Lodge, Ollerton Road, Carburton – change of use from residential children’s home and school to a school for 28 pupils with special educational needs, erect single-storey outbuilding and widen existing access.

5 Norfolk Drive, Bircotes – erect first-floor extension above existing ground-floor rear extension.

The Limes, 3 Goosemoor Lane, Retford – erect single-storey side extension and increase depth of existing dormer at front.

Juniper House, 4 Thorpe Farm Close, Headon – installation of air-source heat pump at side.

Amcott House museum and tourist information centre, Grove Street, Retford – listed building consent to repoint and repair boundary wall and brick arch, repair and repaint two windows at front, repair and clean stone sills, repair and repaint rainwater goods.

Stone House Farm, Main Road, Nether Langwith – erect conservatory at rear.

New Vicarage, St Martin’s Close, Blyth – work to trees within conservation area.

Ravencourt, High Street, Gringley on the Hill – work to trees within conservation area.

5 St Helen’s Road, Retford – proposed pitched roof over existing garage, first-floor extension and single-storey extension at front.

21 Allison Avenue, Retford – rear single-storey pitched roof extension.

Land at White House Farm, Main Street, Styrrup – erect dwelling with detached garage.

My Gym Ltd, Bridgegate Centre, Bridgegate, Retford – variation of condition relating to opening hours, with regard to a plan for change of use from pub to gym.

Development site to the north of Brick Yard Road, Gamston – removal of condition relating to safety management plan, with regard to plan for installation of solar farm, with output of approximately 45.4MW, and ancillary works.

St Luke’s Church, Shireoaks Common, Shireoaks – carry out work to 25 lime trees trees within conservation area.

4 Long Row Cottages, Ragnall Road, Fledborough – single-storey rear extension.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the Bassetlaw Council website.