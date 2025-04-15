Holiday homes earmarked for historic Rampton Manor site -- latest Bassetlaw plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project is in the pipeline to convert part of a historic site into holiday homes to boost tourism in the Bassetlaw area.

The site is at picturesque Manor Gardens, set within large grounds and a walled garden on Treswell Road, Rampton, which was once home to Rampton Manor.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application from the new owner of the land to convert outbuildings and a house into eight holiday lets.

Another outbuilding would be turned into a house, while a building would also be erected to store a charming, horse-drawn dining carriage that the applicant owns.

The grade II listed stone gateway to Manor Gardens in Rampton, former home of Rampton Manor. (PHOTO BY: Alan Murray-Rust)

The application has been submitted by the new owner of the site, named in planning papers as Mrs E. Heath, but all the details have been compiled by her agents, the Lincoln-based planning and architecture company, Fytche-Taylor.

A statement by Fytche-Taylor says: “There is a clear and demonstrable lack of high-quality, serviced holiday and visitor accommodation in north Nottinghamshire, particularly since the boom in ‘staycation’ holidays during the post-pandemic period.

"This has led to the loss of tourism to larger nearby urban areas, such as Lincoln, Newark and Nottingham.

“There is evidence of demand for additional tourism accommodation within Bassetlaw, so this opportunity is a logical and compatible use. It would enhance the character and appearance of the area.”

An old photo of Rampton Manor, which was demolished in the 1980s.

The former Rampton Manor House dates back to at least the 12th century. It was rebuilt in the 16th century and then again in 1853 in a neo-Elizabethan style, along with a grade II listed stone gateway.

The main house was demolished in the 1980s but the Manor Gardens outbuildings which, according to Fytche-Taylor, are “all in a good state of repair, despite being under-utilised for decades”, remain.

According to The Move Market website, Manor Gardens was last sold in 2023 for £585,000.

Fytche-Taylor says Mrs Heath has “a vision for creating a unique, high-quality and distinctive location for providing guest accommodation”.

Its statement adds: “Carefully considering and selecting the perfect location for the business was a key part of this process, which eventually led to the purchase of the land and buildings that form this Rampton site.

"The historic and picturesque setting, as well as the site’s interesting back-story, would provide an attractive location for visitors.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Monday, May 26.

