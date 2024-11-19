HMO in Worksop could become support unit for troubled families -- latest planning applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A scheme to convert an HMO in Worksop into a residential support unit for troubled families is among the latest batch of planning applications received by the council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation) sits at 39 Watson Road. But an application for a change of use has been lodged with Bassetlaw District Council.

The Nottingham-based company, 9 Property Group, is behind the project, although it is unclear who would run the unit should it be given the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residential family support centres are used to assess the ability of parents to care for their children. Staff provide guidance and support to improve parenting skills, identify areas for improvement and make recommendations to ensure the youngsters’ safety.

Watson Road in Worksop, where the residential family support unit is proposed. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning statement explains that the Watson Road unit would house up to five families placed by the courts. Each would be assessed for three months by a qualified social worker.

At the end of the assessment, a report would be presented to the courts, arguing for either a rehabilitation plan or for the children to be removed from the care of their parents.

The statement says the unit would be staffed 24/7, with four staff on site during the day and two during the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Providing families with self-contained flats or a home gives parents the advantage of having real-life situations to demonstrate to the courts and professionals that they are able to meet their child's individual needs.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the application and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by the deadline date of Tuesday, January 7.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these from:

Middlewood Ley, Springs Road, Misson – demolition of existing dwelling and garage, and construction of a replacement two-storey dwelling, with accommodation in the roof, a new single-storey garage and new entrance gates and pillars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory Farmhouse, Retford Road, South Leverton – replacement of timber fence with new, brick-built boundary wall.

6 President Place, Harworth – single-storey rear extension.

Havelock, 37 Main Street, Hayton – demolish existing single-storey attached garage, erect two-storey side and rear extension, and replace front flat roof dormers with pitched roofs.

The Police House, 23 Eldon Street, Tuxford – work to several trees in conservation area, including the removal of ten.

7 Ashworth Crescent, North Leverton – demolish existing car port and erect side extension to form a garage and entrance with first-floor bedroom over, plus a rear dormer extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripley House, 34B Highland Grove, Worksop – retain brick outbuilding and install new, glazed balustrade to the second-floor balcony.

37 Trent Street, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

Storcroft House, London Road, Retford – felling of six trees within conservation area.

5 Moor Top Road, Harworth – single-storey rear and side extension.

10 Moorgate, Retford – replace timber-framed, single-glazed windows to the first floor with uPVC double-glazed sash replicas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginevers, Bawtry Road, Blyth – work to trees within conservation area.

Blue Bell Inn, 71 Town Street, Lound – replace five single-glazed windows with double-glazed windows.

Sparken Hill Farm, Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop – proposed new garage to existing house.

Holme Lea, Bawtry Road, Blyth – retrospective application for four new dwellings and the retention of an existing dwelling.

17 Curzon Drive, Worksop – work to trees covered by a preservation order.