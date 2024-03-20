Historic first meeting of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire combined authority take place today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In what Coun David Mellen (Lab), leader of Nottingham City Council called ‘a historic day for Nottinghamshire an Derbyshire’, the EMCAA board – made up of the four leaders and deputy leaders from Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham councils – will debate a number of key reports.

Reports on the agenda include the EMCCA’s strategic economic framework which outlines an ambitious programme to improve the lives of everyone who lives and works in the region.

The framework focuses on the importance of growing the region’s economy for everyone’s benefit by targeting investment to speed up economic growth, improving transport links to towns, cities and major employers in the East Midlands and working with partners so people can develop key skills needed across the region.

The organisation will work with local authorities, landowners, developers and housing providers to create affordable, good quality housing, and to retrofit existing homes to make them more environmentally sustainable.

It also plans to pioneer new forms of clean energy generation, support work to bring green spaces and nature back into communities and improve health life expectancy, especially in the region’s most disadvantaged communities and places.

The Government has committed to giving the EMCCA access to up to £4bn in funding, some of it as core spending over the next 30 years and some of it to invest in specific initiatives.

The board meeting takes place in Chesterfield ahead of elections for the region’s first Mayor, on May 2.

Following the elections future board meetings will be chaired by the Mayor.

The board meeting will be followed by an EMCCA launch event in Chesterfield for partners and stakeholders from across the region.

The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed at emcca.public-i.tv/core/portal/home

The full agenda and reports are available at democracy.derbyshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=481&MId=1597&Ver=4

Residents are also being urged to register to vote for the new East Midlands mayor on May 2.

To vote, you need to be registered by 11:59pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Anyone over 16 can register online, although you must be 18 to vote in elections.