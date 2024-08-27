Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic building in Retford town centre could be set for a new lease of life if a plan for five flats is given the go-ahead.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for the homes at 31-31A The Square in Market Place, which sits within the town’s conservation area.

At present, part of the ground floor is occupied by a Ladbrokes’ betting shop, but the rest of the property, including first and second floors, is derelict, empty and rundown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that the plan been submitted by the owner of the building who has hired Phase Architecture, of Clarborough, as agents to work on his behalf.

A photo from 2022 of the grade II listed building at 31-31A The Square in Market Place, Retford (PHOTO BY: Historic England)

Phase has lodged detailed planning statements with the council which insist that “the proposals would have no adverse impact on a designated heritage asset”.

It points out that “the building is not particularly attractive” at present but would “stand to lose none of its identity” under the scheme. The facade would be freshly painted and windows would be replaced, but “no negative changes” would be made.

The development would comprise a one-bedroom flat to the rear of the ground floor, plus a couple of two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom flats to the upper floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alterations to the interior would be made, but “any existing features, such as coving, architrave, skirting boards, fireplaces and archways would be retained”.

Phase says: “Significant structural issues plague the existing building. But the loss of a listed asset is simply not an option.

"Keeping properties modern and meeting the needs of the 21st century is a must.”

The council’s officers are now considering the plan and aim to make a decision, or recommendation, by Wednesday, October 16. Residents are invited to pot their comments on the council’s website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council include these:

Bargate Farm, Low Street, North Wheatley – conversion of ground-floor barn to garage with timber doors.

13 Blyth Grove, Worksop – work to, or removal of, trees in conservation area.

3 Derwent Close, Worksop – single-storey extension to garage and conversion to annexe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21 Holly Road, Retford – two-storey rear extension and change of use to four self-contained apartments.

Snowcroft, Water Lane, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees in conservation area.

St Peter’s Church, Wiseton Road, Clayworth – erect 2.4-metre high security fence and access gate to enclose external oil-tank.

Wild Acre, Low Street, East Markham – erect stable block.

Land by Gainsborough Road, North Wheatley – prior approval for steel-framed agricultural building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Cross Street, Sturton le Steeple – side extension to bungalow.

8 Robey Vale, Shireoaks – two-storey side extension.

21 Bridge Street, Worksop – replacement of existing entrance, and new retail frontage incorporating roller-shutter door.

Beck View Farm, Beck Lane, Clayworth – work to trees in conservation area.

Riversmead, 3 Blyth Hall, Blyth – new single-storey rear extension, associated internal alterations including garage conversion, alterations to windows, new entrance gates to driveway and alteration to rear patio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metcalfe House, High Street, Everton – work to trees in conservation area.

3 Denison Avenue, Retford – erect single-storey rear extension and change garage roof to form canopy and open porch.

114 West Hill Road, Retford – demolition of conservatory and erection of two-storey rear extension.

Oranmore Precast, Chainbridge Lane, Lound – side extension to existing factory.