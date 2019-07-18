Green means great for Bassetlaw parks

Two of Bassetlaw’s fantastic parks have again been recognised with Green Flag Awards, which is a sign that the Canch in Worksop and Retford’s Kings’ Park boast excellent facilities, are beautifully maintained and have the highest possible environmental standards, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

The council’s parks and open spaces team should feel extremely proud that their year-round hard work and dedication has again been recognised with this international award on behalf of Keep Britain Tidy.

As councillors, we are also committed to improving the overall facilities at the Canch, which is why we have committed to setting aside funds to build new toilet facilities close to the splashpool.

In addition to this, we will be providing a £120,000 grant to improve facilities at the Aurora Centre with as part of a £2.1 million Heritage Fund grant.

A public consultation on how to improve the overall facilities at the park will be taking place as part of Playfest on July 31.

Please do come along to the Canch, have a fun day and share your views with us.

This week saw the first meeting of the North Nottinghamshire Skills and Employment Board, which comprises business leaders and senior representatives of public and third sector organisations.

As a collective, they will be working together to identify where there are skills shortages and work with businesses and education providers in the district to create more opportunities for our future workforce.

Finally, I’d like to congratulate the organisers of Worksop Pride, who again created a fantastic event celebrating diversity and inclusion and being free to love who you want to love.

Throughout the day, thousands of people took part in the parade, enjoyed live music and came together to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

This event gets better with each year and I hope it will be around for many years to come.