The former HSBC branch in Bridge Street closed in September last year and an application has now been approved to carry out ‘remedial work’.

This will include removing the ATM and night safe, located on the Newcastle Street elevation, replacing windows, stonework and sills to restore the building to its former glory.

The building, which dates from the 1920s, is described as of “historical and architectural importance” and “is a significant asset to the surrounding area as it holds a prominent presence on Bridge Street”.

The former HSBC in Bridge Street