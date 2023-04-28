Government announces more than £2.5m on extra school funding in Worksop and Bassetlaw

As part of the drive, every state school in England will receive extra cash following an additional £2 billion in investment, with a typical primary school receiving approximately an extra £35,000, and £200,000 for a typical secondary school.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has highlighted this uplift will mean 2024–25 will be the highest spending year in history for schools.

In total the schools budget will be £58.8 billion in 2024-25 – with school funding set to rise faster than forecast inflation in both 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Schools in Bassetlaw are set to recieve more than £2.6m in extra funding (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Schools will receive their first payment by May 10, 2023, and will be able to choose how best to invest the extra funding, including to pay for teacher salary uplifts and teaching assistants.

The remainder of the £2 billion funding boost will be used to increase Pupil Premium funding rates, which are rising by five per cent in 2023–24, the Government said.

The extra funding will support disadvantaged pupils, local authorities’ high needs budgets, and special schools, making sure every child with special educational needs and disabilities receives the support and high quality education they deserve.

Commenting on the announcement, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “I am committed to delivering on our community’s priorities, including investing in a high quality schools to support young people to reach their full potential, particularly those who face challenges or who need extra support.