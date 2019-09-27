Getting on with what matters to the people of Bassetlaw

While this week brings more twists and turns in the soap opera – or slapstick farce - that is Brexit, here in Bassetlaw at least, we are cracking on and getting things done, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Last week, I was privileged to speak at the opening of the new Pilgrims Gallery in Retford.

This is a key strand of increasing tourism and attracting visitors to the district.

Chatting to some of the guests from America, it was great to hear their positive views about the gallery and their belief that it will attract tourists from the States to Bassetlaw.

Next week, the council is hosting What Next in North Notts?, one of the largest skills and careers events in the region.

More than 70 businesses, services and education providers will be providing 1,800 young people with information on what options are available to them once they leave school.

Exhibitors will include Rolls-Royce and Laing O’Rourke.

READ MORE: Council event will give you all the post-exams advice you need.

The council has launched a consultation on its Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme for next year.

The scheme covers the amount of discount or reduction that people in financial need get to help them pay their council tax.

This year, the scheme reduced council tax by 88 per cent for claimants, while those with a severe disability received a 95 per cent discount.

To have your say, click here or pick up a survey from one of council offices.

Finally, there is plenty of talk of a general election being called.

If you want to vote then you have to be on the electoral register.

Each year, a household enquiry form goes to every home in Bassetlaw as part of the annual Electoral Registration canvass.

Next week, council workers will start visiting properties that have not yet returned forms.

As always, council staff will be wearing identification cards and lanyards.

Coun Simon Greaves is the leader of Bassetlaw Council.