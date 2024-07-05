Labour storm to victory in Worksop and Bassetlaw in General Election win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Jo While romped to victory last night in Bassetlaw, beating former Worksop MP Brendan Clarke-Smith by almost 6,000 votes in a race that was neck-and-neck until yesterday, according to polls.

Ms White and Mr Clarke-Smith had been evenly matched throughout the six-week campaign until days before the vote, when Labour stormed ahead in the eleventh hour.

In the end, Ms White received a total of 18,476, compared to 12,708 for Mr Clarke-Smith, who reportedly left the building shortly after the the results were announced, according to journalists present at the count.

In the shock result, with some pollsters predicting a Reform UK gain in the district last night before the result came in, the seat was returned to Labour after the Conservatives took the seat during the ‘Red Wall’ collapse of 2019.

New Bassetlaw MP Jo White speaking after the result

Since his election, Mr Clarke-Smith had been a divisive figure in the district, forging strong links with other Tory right-wingers such as Ashfield’s Lee Anderson, who would later quit the Conservative Party and, last night, became Reform UK’s first elected MP just minutes before party leader Nigal Farage was declared the winner in the Clacton-on-Sea count.

Meanwhile, Mansfield’s Ben Bradley lost to Labour’s Steve Yemm, effectively obliterating the Tory gains in North Nottinghamshire of five years ago.

Speaking moments after her victory was announced, Ms White, currently deputy leader of Labour-controlled Bassetlaw Disctrict Council, thanked her family and husband John Mann – former Labour Bassetlaw MP prior to Mr Clarke-Smith’s tenure in the roll.

She said: “Today it is happening and it is no longer about telling anybody else how to live their lives. It’s time for this country to make a big leap forwards into the future and not to be distracted by the past. But there’s something else that’s needed, we need to improve our standards in public life. I am the first woman to represent the people of Bassetlaw and I thank you for putting your trust in me. I am in no-one’s pocket and I will place myself here in Bassetlaw, where I have lived for 23 years.