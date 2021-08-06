The brown bin collections were initially suspended on July 27, and council bosses hoped the suspension would last for two weeks.

However, the council now hopes to resume the service on August 23, as the staff shortage continues.

Garden waste bin collection in Rotherham has been suspended for further two weeks.

Rotherham Council’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, Tom Smith said: “We are working extremely hard to keep services going during this very difficult time, but like many other local authorities and businesses we are struggling to maintain the necessary staffing levels, particularly drivers.