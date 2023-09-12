Funding to help older and disabled people live independently in Bassetlaw

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding is part of £50 million allocated to local authorities by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which will be delivered through the Disabled Facilities Grant. Funding is available to homeowners, private renters and those in social housing, and eligible people will be able to apply to their local authority for a grant to adapt their home.

Since 2010, there have been almost half a million home adaptions, backed by £4.8 billion in funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £50m comes on top of the annual £573m already provided to local authorities for home improvement services and is the first part of a £102 million investment to be made over two years, which will enable local authorities to provide additional services that support speedier hospital discharge.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, said: “I welcome the news that Bassetlaw has been awarded £115,592 to ensure those living across the district have the opportunity to live comfortably and independently within their own home.”

“It is important everyone has the services they need, so they can continue to live independently and, especially for those who are leaving respite or hospital care.”

Helen Whately, adult social care minister, said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to live comfortably and independently in their own home, and the DFG supports people to do just that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This extra money will help speed up the process so local authorities can make minor changes quickly and people can live safely where they feel most comfortable.

“It will also help to get people discharged from hospital quickly as being able to return to suitable housing will reduce the need to draw on other care and support.”