Funding to help older and disabled people live independently in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw will receive £115,592 in government funding to help older people and those with disabilities to live safely and independently in their own homes.
By Kate Mason
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read
The funding is part of £50 million allocated to local authorities by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which will be delivered through the Disabled Facilities Grant. Funding is available to homeowners, private renters and those in social housing, and eligible people will be able to apply to their local authority for a grant to adapt their home.

Since 2010, there have been almost half a million home adaptions, backed by £4.8 billion in funding.

The £50m comes on top of the annual £573m already provided to local authorities for home improvement services and is the first part of a £102 million investment to be made over two years, which will enable local authorities to provide additional services that support speedier hospital discharge.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-SmithBassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith
Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative MP for Bassetlaw, said: “I welcome the news that Bassetlaw has been awarded £115,592 to ensure those living across the district have the opportunity to live comfortably and independently within their own home.”

“It is important everyone has the services they need, so they can continue to live independently and, especially for those who are leaving respite or hospital care.”

Helen Whately, adult social care minister, said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to live comfortably and independently in their own home, and the DFG supports people to do just that.

“This extra money will help speed up the process so local authorities can make minor changes quickly and people can live safely where they feel most comfortable.

“It will also help to get people discharged from hospital quickly as being able to return to suitable housing will reduce the need to draw on other care and support.”

Felicity Buchan, housing parliamentary under-secretary, said: “We want everyone to have high quality, safe, and suitable homes so they can keep living more independently, including people leaving hospital care. This funding provides councils with additional resource to support those in need and builds on the funding already in place.”

