Full list of candidates for Bassetlaw area seats in Nottinghamshire Council election
All 66 seats at the currently Conservative-led authority are up for grabs.
The council’s composition is currently 34 Conservatives – as the majority – 15 Labour councillors, 15 councillors in the Independent Group, one Reform councillor and one Independent.
Parties will need 34 members to take overall charge at the new Oak House council headquarters in Hucknall.
The poll is likely to be the last-ever Nottingamshire County Council election in its current format due to ongoing Government reform which is due to see local councils overhauled to create new ‘strategic authorities’ and new combined councils between 2027 and 2028.
Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the polls, such as a passport or driving licence.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Friday, April 11.
Applications to vote by proxy must be made by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.
Polling station locations can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/your-election-information.
The full list of candidates standing in Bassetlaw seats is as follows:
Worksop East
Russell Dodd (Reform)
Leon Duveen (Lib Dim)
Glynn Gilfoyle (Lab)
Margaret Hamilton (Green)
Andy Tyler (Con)
Worksop North
Callum Bailey (Con)
Kevin Dale (Reform)
Steffi Harangozo (Lib Dem)
Neil Sanders (Lab)
Worksop South
Charles Adams (Lab)
Phil Ray (Lib Dem)
Nigel Turner (Con)
Kelvin Wright (Reform)
Worksop West
Bert Bingham (Reform)
Sybil Fielding (Lab)
James Purle (Con)
Simon Russell (Lib Dem)
Olive Welch (Green)
Retford East
David Bean (Green)
Jennie Coggles (Lib Dem)
Mike Introna (Con)
Andrew McCallum (Reform)
Sue Shaw (Lab)
Retford West
Piers Digby (Lab)
Mike Quigley (Con)
Daniel Saban (Reform)
Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)
Blyth & Harworth
Heather Finley (Green)
Hana John (Reform)
Steve Pashley (Con)
Lynne Schuller (Lab)
Peter Thompson (Lib Dem)
Misterton
Rhona Collins (Lab)
Andrew Davies (Lib Dem)
Rachel Reeves (Green)
Mike Robertson (Reform)
Tracey Taylor (Con)
Tuxford
Emma Griffin (Con)
Kristian Langrick (Lib Dem)
Warren Limber (Reform)
Denise Taylor-Roome (Green)
Ian Warton-Woods (Lab)
Ollerton
David Clark (Reform)
Peter Harris (Lib Dem)
Marcus Jones (Con)
Mike Poyzer (Green)
Mike Pringle (Lab)
