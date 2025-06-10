From ice cream parlours to underground fuel tanks -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

The popularity of ice cream at Clumber Park has tempted bosses to create a bigger and better parlour in time for the summer rush of visitors.

A proposal to relocate the current ice cream parlour is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Bassetlaw District Council.

Clumber Park wants to move it from the stable courtyard, which is grade II listed, to a nearby building, currently used as a meeting room and for storage and previously used as offices.

It is a large room with space for seating and a counter, and the park hopes it can serve as an ice cream parlour all year round.

Youngsters could soon be tucking into ice cream from a new parlour at Clumber Park.

The National Trust, which runs the park, says it has noticed “significant growth in ice cream sales”, including during the autumn and winter.

The scheme is all part of a wider plan to improve the park’s food and drink option, and expand its kitchen.

Among other planning applications submitted to the council is one for the installation of new underground fuel tanks at Shell Service Station on the A1 (northbound) at East Markham.

They would replace existing tanks, which would be decommissioned and either filled with foam or removed.

The approach to Clumber Park, where thousands of visitors are expected to flock this summer.

Here are the rest of the plans lodged with Bassetlaw Council in recent days:

26 Harewood Avenue, Retford – erect single-storey side and rear extension.

The Grange, 124 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick – work to trees in conservation area.

2 Forest Hill Park, Worksop – work to trees covered by preservation order.

Land west of Great North Road, Scrooby – prior approval for agricultural fertiliser strore.

The Farmhouse, 6 Ash Tree Close, Shireoaks – single-storey side extension.

34 Blyth Road, Ranby – single-storey rear extension.

29 Armstrong Road, Retford – conversion of garage to habitable room.

29-33 Grove Street, Retford – retrospective application for installation of three air-conditioning units.

Ashleigh House, 86 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – display externally illuminated, free-standing acrylic panel signage board.

Six Oaks, Grove Road, Grove – notification for prior approval for change of use from agricultural barn to dwelling.

Misterton Holiday Park, Haxey Road, Misterton – retain five flags on flag poles.

The Old Vicarage, Abbey Road, Mattersey – work to trees in conservation area.

DHL Manton Wood warehouse, 4 Roebuck Way, Clumber Park – application for storage of various hazardous substances.

1-4 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – application to retain alterations to shop front, and installation of roller shutters at front.

Fairfield, Station Road, Barnby Moor – erect dwelling and detached car port for family member.

Land west of Stonegate Farm on the south side of Bawtry Road, Everton – erection of vehicle and pedestrian gates next to public highway.

Land at Northern Power, Polymer Court, Retford – advertisement consent for two large, high-level advertisement logos on unit 8, and a further sign on the totem of the retail park.

Land off Beverley Road, Harworth – variation of condition to allow enhancement works to be finished no later than the completion of the final dwelling on the development.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above planning applications by visiting the Bassetlaw District Council website.