Former Bassetlaw District Council chief executive to sit on improvement board set up to aid troubled parish council

A report says progress is being made at Bingham Town Council after two members were alleged to have “harassed and bullied” the clerk.

Councillors John Stockwood and Francis Purdue-Horan were expelled from the Conservative party as a result.

Last month, Rushcliffe Borough Council recommended that an improvement board be set up after hundreds of residents signed a petition which branded the council as “manipulative, secretive and over-controlling”.

Former Bassetlaw District Council chief executive, Neil Taylor, retired earlier this year.

Now, council papers to be discussed this week show Neil Taylor, former chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council, Jonathan Owen, chief executive of the National Association of Local Councils and David Pye, advisor at the Local Government Association will sit on the board.

Councillors Rowan Bird and Gareth Williams will represent Bingham Town Council on the board.

The three independent members will visit Bingham Town Council next year to “get a sense of the ambitions and objectives of the council for the future”.

The purpose of the board is to “deliver an action plan” responding to the petition and “help the council to develop a culture of respect between councillors and between councillors and employees.”

The aim is also to “enhance public confidence in the council.”