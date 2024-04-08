Final six candidates confirmed for new East Midlands Mayor election on May 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deadline for nominations passed at 4pm on April 5 and a total of six candidates will now seek to become the region’s first ever-mayor.

A devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.

The deal guaranteed a funding stream of £1.14billion, spread over a 30-year period, alongside devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.

As part of the deal, a new EMCCA has been created and it will be led by a new East Midlands Mayor.

The mayor will be directly elected by residents in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Derby, and Nottingham, giving them more influence over issues which affect them.

The six confirmed candidates are:

Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)

The election will take place on Thursday, May 2

The creation of the new EMCCA means decisions about investment in the authority’s areas, which are currently taken by central Government, will be made locally.

Local authorities would still exist as individual councils but the new EMCCA would work with all councils across the area to deliver the best possible outcomes for the residents and businesses.

There would also be opportunities for private, public, and voluntary sector organisations to contribute and have their voices heard.

An EMCCA spokesperson said: “Devolution provides opportunities for the area to improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of the people who live and work in the area, including, local control over a range of budgets like the adult education budget, local powers to tackle challenges that are specific to our area and harness its true economic potential, for the benefit of everyone who lives and works here and working more effectively on a larger-scale across council boundaries, further strengthening partnership working across and between our counties and cities.