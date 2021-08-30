Caroline Henry says she is battling a decision by the Government to freeze salaries for all officers earning over £24,000.

It is set to be introduced in the 2021/22 pay year. The decision could mean a pay cut for officers after inflation.

She said police officers had risked their own lives during the Covid pandemic to protect the public.

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

Officers had also reported being spat at or coughed at by some offenders while trying to carry out their daily duties.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am determined to stand by the officers who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep us safe, which is why I did not support the Government’s police pay freeze.

“Police could not work from home as their job is on the frontline in the communities, where all too often they were abused and assaulted for their efforts. It is only right that I stood by the police officers then and let them know I am fighting for a just pay reward for them.

“I have spoken to the Prime Minister on this issue and I will continue to stand by our officers to ensure they are remunerated fairly.”

Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, Craig Guildford, said disappointment had swept through the whole force over the Government’s decision to put in a pay freeze.

He said: “I firmly believe the police officers and police staff in junior levels need paying fairly and deserve a pay increase in a similar way to other public services that have fought the pandemic.

“It is the right thing to do. The morale in the force is good but everyone is disappointed with the pay freeze – that involves police constables through to the chief constable.”