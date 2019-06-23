Encouraging young people into politics is one of my priorities, says North Notts MEP Rory Palmer

Unsurprisingly, voter turnout was low for the European Parliament elections held a few weeks ago, writes Rory Palmer.

However, I am very pleased to have been re-elected as one of the Labour Members of the European Parliament representing North Nottinghamshire.

People obviously have strong views on Brexit, but while we still have representation in the European Parliament I think it’s important we have MEPs working hard for the area.

In the period from taking my seat in the European Parliament and the elections in May, I had made more speeches and tabled more amendments to EU legislation than the other four East Midlands MEPs combined; I had asked more parliamentary questions than any other British MEP.

I fully intend to continue this work rate, whether I am in the European Parliament for a matter of weeks, months or years.

Encouraging young people to get involved in politics will remain one of my priorities.

As MEP I regularly visit schools, colleges and youth councils across the region. Earlier this year, I organised a unique trip for 30 Bassetlaw school students to visit the European Parliament in Brussels, NATO HQ and First World War sites in Ypres.

All of these students had strong and informed views on the big issues facing us. They were a credit to their schools and community and on issues of national and global significance like climate change, human rights and Britain’s global role we should listen to the views and leadership of young people, finding better ways for young people to engage formally with the political process.

I am worried and angry about the increasing numbers of people needing help from foodbanks across the area.

This is because of benefit changes and the impacts of austerity. These levels of poverty are avoidable and we should not need foodbanks.

Whilst there is a need, we should be grateful to all those who donate, support and volunteer at foodbanks to help people in their local community. The volunteers at Bassetlaw Foodbank in Worksop and Retford do a brilliant job. I am pleased to be a new Trustee at Bassetlaw Foodbank where I will be supporting their ongoing development and important work.

