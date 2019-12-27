Dozens homeless in Bassetlaw

Dozens of people in Bassetlaw are homeless, new analysis from Shelter shows.

With homelessness growing across the nation, the housing charity is calling for radical change to tackle a crisis that “blights lives”.

Campaigners are calling for more help for local homeless people

The Shelter report suggests that at least 36 people in Bassetlaw are homeless.

Of those, 16 were sleeping rough, according to data for Autumn last year.

A further 15 people were living in temporary accommodation arranged by the council at the end of March, the latest period for which data is available.

And five people were living in temporary accommodation arranged by themselves, or were in unsuitable housing and waiting for somewhere else to live, at the end of March – the most recent figures.

Across the East Midlands, 4,800 people are estimated to be without a permanent home, while this figure stands at 280,000 across England.

The national figure includes estimates for people in temporary accommodation at the end of March, and those waiting to move out of unfit housing.

It also includes the most recent data on rough sleepers and those in homeless hostels.

Shelter says the number has increased by 23,000 since 2016, meaning one in every 200 people is now known to be without a home.

But the figures could be much higher, it says, as hidden forms of homelessness such as “sofa surfing” or overcrowded households often go unrecorded.

Chief executive Polly Neate said the analysis shows the “grim truth our new government must confront and do something radical to change”.

She added: “Homelessness blights lives and leaves a lasting imprint of trauma, and yet 280,000 people in England are without a home this Christmas. And many are only days away from joining them.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it was supporting councils to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation.

He added: "[We're] giving £1.2 billion to tackle all types of homelessness.

"Everyone should have somewhere safe to live, and councils have a duty to provide accommodation to those who need it, including families with children."