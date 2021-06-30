Dinnington High Street could be improved as part of £60m Levelling Up Fund bid in Rotherham

If the bid is successful then the money will be used to improve Dinnington High Street and markets and the former Maltby Grammar School wold be developed into a space for training apprenticeships and start up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The money would also be used elsewhere on other projects including creating new outdoor play and educational centre at Rother Valley Country .

Towns were given the opportunity to bid by June 18, and the number of bids allowed was determined by the number of MPs in a town. This means Rotherham had the opportunity to submit three bids, one of these with the agreement of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.The Government guidance stated that each bid should total a maximum of £20m and could be one project or a coherent package of up to three projects.

Rotherham Council has bid for £60million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

This was supported by all three Rotherham MPs, John Healey, Alexander Stafford and Sarah Champion.

Mr Stafford, Rother Valley MP, said: “I welcome that RMBC have pulled together a bid for Rother Valley and that our communities have a fair chance of winning their slice of this funding.“Having lobbied very hard for our high streets and having been a strong advocate for using this money to rejuvenate them, I am pleased that they will form a central part of our bid here in Rother Valley and I look forward to hearing the outcome."

Announced in the Government’s Spending Review, the Levelling Up Fund aims to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK.The £4.8 billion fund will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.Should the Rotherham bids result in an unsuccessful outcome the council has the opportunity to bid again in later rounds.