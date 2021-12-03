Maltby Learning Trust was awarded £4.5 million of the Government Levelling Up Fund in October, to invest in the redevelopment of the former Maltby Grammar School building.

The building, which has not been used since 2012, will be transformed into a learning centre for training, and apprenticeships in the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Plans were lodged to demolish the building in April, after it fell into a state of disrepair, attracting anti-social behaviour, but it is now undergoing a renovation.

Campaigners rallied against the demolition of the building when plans were first announced in 2012, and were especially keen to preserve the school’s distinctive clock tower.

Now, the former school, which dates back to the 1930’s, will be transformed into a “three-story community space to include bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship centre.”

The space will also house the Maltby Learning Trust central services team, and the Maltby Academy Sixth Form centre which will include several classrooms, tutorial rooms and learning spaces for students.

David Sutton, chief executive officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “Following the successful remodelling of the Maltby Academy estate and subsequent mothballing of the old grammar school, leaders are delighted to be able to recommission and upgrade the historic building as a community resource that will further complement the state-of-the-art educational environment provided in the Academy.

“After much discussion about the future of the building, and with our plans for an innovative resource for the community which will place skills development and training at its heart, trustees and leaders recognised that the government Levelling Up Fund would be the ideal investment for the Grammar School redevelopment. We approached our local MP and engaged with RMBC to develop our winning bid for the initiative.

“The new provision will provide a range of interlinked educational and vocational services, from sixth form to training and employment, to supporting new business enterprises, and will provide the local community with a sustainable training resource centre. The ambition is that this development will further support the local and regional programme of regeneration.”

Dame Julie Kenny, chair of the MLT Board, said: “In the coming weeks the Trust will be holding a series of stakeholder engagement events to showcase the exciting plans and explore ways of connecting local community groups, training providers and employers with the planned developments.