Defending democracy does not make me a traitor

A local councillor endorsed a tweet this week calling me a ‘traitor’ for voting to stop those attempting to derail Brexit, writes John Mann MP.

It is a strange and very sad use of the word and shows the puerile level that politics has fallen to.

People are entitled to strong views on Brexit.

But having a different view to me or you does not make someone a traitor.

In this case, I was accused by this councillor of being a traitor because I voted several times to try to stop a group of MPs from blocking Brexit.

Pro-Brexit MPs managed to slip in an amendment that scuppered their plans, but they still had the votes to push through.

My vote was consistent with what I have said and done since the general election, and the referendum.

READ THIS: Bassetlaw MP vows to stand firm on Brexit.

The people voted for Brexit and I have upheld that decision – unlike most MPs – because democracy is democracy and frankly this is something that is absolute for me.

I voted for a deal to smooth through Britain leaving the EU and support the Prime Minister bringing back a new deal.

But my vote and my mouth has also been there to defend democracy and I’m saddened that a councillor elected to sort out bins, planning decisions and the local economy labels me a traitor for doing so.

For a week, I have chaired the powerful Treasury Committee in Parliament.

This will not last as I am not eligible to be elected permanent chairman, but I did chair a session with the Bank Of England last Wednesday.

The hearing is available on the Parliament Channel and you will hear me demand that our local economy be treated differently from London and the south east.

We have little similarity and Government and monetary policy needs to reflect this better.

SEE ALSO: Worksop can grow and thrive with Government funding.

On Monday, I have a feeling that Parliament might vote for a general election.

If it does then so be it, Parliament needs to sort out the mess it is in and make decisions rather than sit on fences.

But if Parliament can’t sort it out then going back to the people is inevitable.

I just hope that people bother to vote.