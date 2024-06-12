Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has announced that its staff team has joined the new East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

The D2N2 LEP was established in 2010, alongside over 30 other LEPs across the country, with the purpose of driving local economic development in the region.

As part of the devolution deal agreed with government that established EMCCA, the LEP’s board agreed that its staff team and functions would be incorporated into the EMCCA to deliver a unified approach to tackling the region’s challenges.

A unified approach to delivering growth in the East Midlands, the move means that all 20 D2N2 LEP staff have now joined the EMCCA, to support the work to improve the lives of everyone living and working in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, through delivering improvements in transport, housing, skills and adult education, and net zero.

East Midlands mayor, Claire Ward and the D2N2 LEP staff team at Derby City Council offices. Photo: Submitted

The LEP team joined EMCCA colleagues at Derby City Council’s offices for an interactive onboarding session covering EMCCA’s strategic framework, delivery plan and core values of the organisation.

New East Midlands mayor, Claire Ward (Lab) also joined them for part of that session.

Mark Rogers, interim chief executive of EMCCA, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the LEP staff to the EMCCA.

"It’s an important step forward in growing organisational capacity and supporting our devolution journey that’s seen powers move from Westminster to the East Midlands where we can make the right decisions for the people we serve.

“The move means the expertise, knowledge and experience that supports business growth, investment opportunities and partnership working is in one place where we can make a real difference to our region.”

Will Morlidge, chief executive of D2N2 LEP, said: “I am delighted that the LEP team is joining the EMCCA,

"We are extremely proud of the work we have done over the last 13 years, and joining EMCCA means that, across a whole range of issues, we can do more, even bigger, even better things that support our region.”