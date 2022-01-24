Councillor asks for help to curb anti-social behaviour in Maltby

Councillor Adam Tinsley, Conservative councillor for Maltby East, told the meeting that residents are “worried about the increase in anti-social behaviour and commercial burglaries, which is seeing most businesses being robbed and broken into over the last 24 months.”

Coun Tinsley added that “more needs to be done” to tackle the issue, such as youth provision and support for businesses, and asked councillors if they would provide such help.

The issue of anti-social behaviour has been a long-running concern in Maltby – in April 2021 the covid testing site at Maltby Leisure Centre had to close early after reports that stones were thrown at staff, and a “trojan bus” which is staffed by police drives around the bus routes in the area to deter such behaviour.

A councillor called on RMBC to provide extra help to tackle anti-social behaviour in Maltby at today's (January 24) cabinet meeting.

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance said that the council is working with South Yorkshire Police, and are “looking at some extra CCTV provision in the area to show that we are actually tackling ASB”.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people said: “There is more youth provision now than we’ve seen in more recent years due to pressures on budgets,”, and added that the council is “working with the voluntary and community sector to provide additional sports activities”.