Worksop Councillor grant funds new gaming equipment

A Worksop Councillor has been lending his support to Christ Church and St Lukes in the town.

Cllr Alan Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Financial Services has donated £500 from his Councillor Community Grant to help the church on Thievesdale Close to continue its delivery of community activities for the surrounding area.

It’s used some of the money to invest in a new games table for use by groups and clubs who meet in the church, as well as a new information unit.

Anne Kean from Christ Church in Worksop said: “Christ Church and St Luke’s appreciate the support of Cllr Rhodes as we continue to provide various groups which run in our buildings.

l-r: Cllr Alan Rhodes, Anne Kean from Christ Church, and group members.

“This donation provides games equipment for youth and community socials as well as a display unit to offer guidance and help to those recently moved into the local area.”

Each Bassetlaw District councillor is awarded a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to benefit the community within their respective electoral wards.

Cllr Alan Rhodes said: “I am delighted to be able to support Christ Church in Worksop with my councillor community grant funding.

“I hope this games equipment will provide many hours of enjoyment for the wide variety of groups and clubs of all ages who meet there.”

Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare and community activities.