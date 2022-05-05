Worksop councillor expelled from Conservative Party after complaint

Coun Nigel Turner, who represents Worksop South on Nottinghamshire County Council, has had the Conservative whip removed after a complaint was received by the Conservative Party’s central office.

He continues to sit on the authority as an unaligned independent councillor.

A senior Conservative at County Hall has confirmed internal disciplinary procedures led to Coun Turner being expelled by the national Conservative Party, without providing details of the nature of the complaint against him.

Coun Nigel Turner. Photo: Cris Janson-Piers, jansonpiersimaging.com

Coun Turner also been removed from the Conservative Group and will “no longer be part of the administration” at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Coun Chris Barnfather, Conservative business manager at County Hall, said: “A complaint was received by Conservative Central Office which led to disciplinary procedures being initiated and which has now resulted in the expulsion of Coun Nigel Turner from the Conservative Party.

“Acting in accordance with the Conservative Party’s constitution, I have now removed the whip from Coun Turner, he will no longer be part of the administration at County Hall and will now sit as a non-aligned independent member in the chamber.

“I can confirm the complaints do not in any way relate to his performance or role as an elected member since May 2021.”

Coun Turner was first elected almost exactly a year ago after unseating former Labour councillor Kevin Greaves by a 270-vote margin.

He currently sits on the council’s transport and environment committee and health and wellbeing board, and is listed as a vice-chairman for the authority’s health scrutiny committee.

He was previously vice-chairman of the authority’s adult social care and public health committee until January 2022.

Council documents to be approved at the full council meeting next week confirm Coun Turner will sit as an independent, whilst his online contact page on the authority’s website also now confirms his independent status.