Worksop bucks national trend with more than 50 per cent fewer rough sleepers than last year

The figures come as the number of rough sleepers across England rose for the first time since 2017, despite a Government manifesto promise to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Housing charity Shelter said homelessness is in a "bleak situation" with a rising number of rough sleepers and tens of thousands of households turning up at local councils asking for help.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Today’s figures show that more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation."

The number of rough sleepers in Worksop and Bassetlaw has halved.

But in Bassetlaw, 6.8 per 100,000 people were estimated to be sleeping rough last year – down from 14.4 the previous year.

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are reassured that the number of people sleeping rough in Bassetlaw has reduced from last year and that the interventions we have in place, in partnership with other agencies, are having a positive impact.

“The cost of living is a contributing factor for homelessness in Bassetlaw, but we are not seeing that translate into rough sleepers. The people we are aware of are entrenched rough sleepers and we will continue to work with them and encourage them to change their choice of lifestyle.

“As a local authority, we are doing everything we can to get people off the streets and into the most appropriate form of housing. Just some of the ways we are doing this is by increasing our own provision of temporary accommodation, and using Government funds to buy additional properties.

“Anyone who wants to get off the streets will be supported by our Housing Needs Team and will be given a full package of support from agencies such as the Street Outreach Team, CGL and other health professionals. This can help them to change their lifestyle and move away from rough sleeping permanently.

