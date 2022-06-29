Worksop bedsits set to be converted into care facility for young people with 'complex needs'

Plans to convert a house of multiple occupancy in Worksop town centre into supported living accommodation has ben approved by Bassetlaw District Council.

The property, in Portland Street, will have 24-hour staff support for residents.

Plans for one staff parking place on site was withdrawn following objections from Nottinghamshire County Council’s Highways department.

A council report states: “Due to the existing dwelling having permission to function as five bedsits, it is considered that the provision of a one or two person placement for supported housing is acceptable.

