Warning of scam texts and emails to pay for parking charge notices

By Tina Masters
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:55 BST
Drivers are being warned of scam texts and emails which claim to offer options to pay for parking charge notices (PCNs).

Bassetlaw District Council has been made aware of recent cases of people receiving text messages or emails asking for payment. These requests are fraudulent and should be ignored.

PCNs are left on vehicles if drivers have not paid the correct charge for parking, and instructions on how the charge should be paid are contained on the attached documentation.

Bassetlaw District Council is a member of Notts Parking Partnership and does not contact members of the public by text messages or emails with links to payment.

Anyone with a PCN to pay should follow the payment instructions on the reverse of the PCN.

Report a text message or email you think is a scam.

Most phone providers are part of a scheme that allows customers to report suspicious text messages for free by forwarding it to 7726. More information via www.ncsc.gov.uk/collection/phishing-scams/report-scam-text-message

Emails can be forwarded to [email protected]

