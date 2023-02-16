Coun Steve Fritchley, Labour leader of the council received the letter expressing their feelings about the way Bolsover’s bid was rejected in favour of other more wealthy towns.

The letter stated the nearby Tory-controlled Derbyshire Dales Council had been awarded £15 million to improve the affluent town of Ashbourne.

It goes on to say that it is “beyond outrageous”, “Ashbourne is a wealthy area similar to Bakewell” and “certainly not seen as socially or economically deprived”.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader.

Coun Fritchley thanks the person who wrote the letter and completely shared their views.

He said: “This is just one example of the feeling in the area at present and the letter hit the nail on the head. We have had all the promises, all the jargon, all the spiel about how the Conservatives are going to Level Up and help communities across the country, when in fact all they are doing is looking after one another again and forgetting the rest of us.”

The writer of the letter continues “it is a disgrace they (the Conservatives) ignore the areas with the greatest need and reward wealthy areas”.

Of the 11 areas in the East Midlands that received Levelling Up funding, all 11 have Conservative MPs – Labour has one due to the fact Derby has two MPs representing it.

Bolsover Council’s bid would have seen significant regeneration of Bolsover town centre, including regenerating vacant town centre properties such as the old Co-op and Oxcroft House buildings as well as creating a cultural hub that would have included a cinema, theatre and live performance space.

Businesses would also have been supported through assistance to improve their shop fronts.

On top of the rejection for the Levelling Up bid, the council was also knocked back in its bid to reopen the Maid Marian Line to passengers in Pinxton – showing once again how the Tories value Bolsover District and our residents.

Coun Fritchley said: “This is not just one person’s feelings as these sentiments are being echoed up and down our district. People are fed up of the empty promises. They want action.“But, as I have said many times, we will not wait for the Tories to suddenly wake up and realise that investment is needed in Bolsover district. We will create our own destiny and regenerate and revitalise our own communities and return a Labour MP.”